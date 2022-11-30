Trea Turner Rumors: Phillies Viewed as Favorites to Sign Star SS in MLB Free Agency

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly "viewed as the favorites" to sign superstar shortstop Trea Turner, one of the top players available on the free-agent market.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the update Wednesday:

"The Phillies will wind up with one of the [elite] shortstops. That's going to happen," an agent told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Along with Turner, the other high-profile shortstops available in free agency include Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.

