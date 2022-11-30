X

    Braves Rumors: Dansby Swanson Expected to Get at Least 6 Years in Free-Agent Contract

    Adam WellsNovember 30, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 15: Atlanta Braves Shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws out Philadelphia Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on October 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA.(Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Coming off a career year in 2022, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is expected to fetch a significant long-term deal this offseason.

    Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Swanson is expected to receive a contract of at least six years in length.

