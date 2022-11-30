WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 29

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT promised a night of women's wrestling and NXT Deadline announcements for its November 29 edition.

Shawn Michaels brought in WWE Hall of Famers X-Pac, Road Dogg, Molly Holly and Alundra Blayze. These legends would help announce the men and women participating in the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

Toxic Attraction would be in action against the impressive trio of Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Roxanne Perez would face Indi Hartwell with possible NXT Deadline ramifications.

The former Dominik Dijakovic, now just Dijak, made his return to NXT with a new name and attitude, attacking Wes Lee. He would compete in his first match on the brand with this fresh focus.

This show promised to focus on NXT Deadline, WWE's last premium live event of 2022.

