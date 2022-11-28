Deion Sanders Confirms Rumors of Being Offered Colorado HC Job

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed Colorado made him an offer as they search for a new coach.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Saturday the Buffaloes had made formal overtures to Sanders, who described the report as "true" on Monday. However, he didn't say whether he accepted the offer or intends to stay at Jackson State.

Sanders told 60 Minutes' Jon Wertheim in October he'd be willing to listen if a Power Five school reached out.

The Hall of Fame cornerback could be out the door sooner rather than later with Jackson State sitting at 11-0 and playing Southern in the SWAC championship on Dec. 3.

With how quickly Sanders' coaching stock has soared, the surprise wouldn't come with Colorado hiring him but rather him choosing Colorado.

The Buffaloes' 63-21 loss to Utah last Saturday dropped them to 1-11 on the season. ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked them 124th in his SP+ ranking, which is the lowest position for a Power Five school.

And while the 2022 season is an outlier, the program has enjoyed little success Gary Barnett resigned toward the end of the 2005 season. Over that span, it has more double-digit loss seasons (five) than bowl appearances (three).

Even at a time when the transfer portal has allowed coaches to perform rapid turnarounds, Colorado is likely a massive rebuilding job.

You'd assume Sanders might be able to hold out for something better in his maiden voyage at the FBS level.

For the Buffaloes, though, the 55-year-old would potentially be exactly what they need since his profile and personality could draw blue-chip recruits to Boulder.

Sanders successfully sold Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 class, on his vision at Jackson State. Imagine what he could accomplish with the resources of a Power Five school.

The downside is that Sanders might view Colorado as merely a stepping stone to bigger and better things. Mel Tucker was only there for one season before he bolted to Michigan State for more money and a better situation.

If the next coach—be it Sanders or anybody else—jumps at the earliest opportunity for greener pastures, then the Buffaloes will be right back at square one.