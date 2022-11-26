2022 CFP Title Odds: Michigan Vaults to 2nd Behind Georgia After Ohio State Upset

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan took a big step toward clinching a second straight College Football Playoff berth with a 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

At +250 (bet $100 to win $250), the Wolverines are now the second betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the national championship behind Georgia. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are tied for the fifth-best odds with Alabama.

