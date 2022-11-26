X

    2022 CFP Title Odds: Michigan Vaults to 2nd Behind Georgia After Ohio State Upset

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2022

    COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the field with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh prior to the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan took a big step toward clinching a second straight College Football Playoff berth with a 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

    At +250 (bet $100 to win $250), the Wolverines are now the second betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the national championship behind Georgia. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are tied for the fifth-best odds with Alabama.

    br_betting @br_betting

    Bama with the 5th highest College Football Playoff odds <a href="https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKSportsbook</a> 👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/TInOjmrUiI">pic.twitter.com/TInOjmrUiI</a>

