UVA Football Team to Attend D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. Funerals

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Virginia football team will attend the funeral services for D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

The three were shot and killed on Nov. 13 after returning to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Perry's funeral Saturday in Miami will be the first of the three services. Chandler's will follow Sunday in Virginia Beach, with Davis' family holding a celebration of life Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Virginia was originally scheduled to play Virginia Tech on Saturday in its season finale but canceled the game. It was the team's second straight cancellation in the wake of the shooting. The Cavaliers finished the year with a record of 3-7.

In lieu of its matchup with Coastal Carolina, the university held a memorial service for Perry, Chandler and Davis on Nov. 19.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the alleged commission of a felony.

Prosecutors also charged Jones with malicious wounding for allegedly shooting two other students, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who survived.