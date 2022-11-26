X

    MLB Rumors: Carlos Santana, Pirates Agree to 1-Year, $6.7M Contract in Free Agency

    Adam WellsNovember 26, 2022

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners single during the twelfth inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Needing to add some pop to their lineup, the Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping for a rebound season from Carlos Santana.

    Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Santana has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pirates worth $6.7 million.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.