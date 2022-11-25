Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low.

Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added.

The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule "remains a serious candidate" to replace Scott Frost, who was fired in September after the Cornhuskers started the 2022 campaign 1-2.

There have been conflicting reports around Rhule's candidacy or the job. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that the former Panthers bench boss had turned down the Cornhuskers.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported in September that Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell were also candidates for Nebraska.

However, Leipold is likely out of the running after agreeing to a new contract with the Jayhawks through 2029.

Rhule was fired by the Panthers after Week 5 of the 2022 campaign amid a 1-4 start. In his three seasons at the helm, Carolina went 11-27 and failed to make the postseason during his tenure.

Before being hired by the Panthers, the 47-year-old spent three seasons as head coach of the Baylor Bears from 2017 through 2019, going 19-20 and 1-1 in bowl games.

Rhule also served as head coach of the Temple Owls from 2013 to 2016, leading the team to a 28-23 record in his four seasons. However, the Owls were 0-2 in bowl games.

The Cornhuskers enter Friday's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 3-8 record. Mickey Joseph is currently serving as the team's interim head coach.