Lance Leipold, Kansas Agree to New Contract amid Nebraska Interest

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks and head coach Lance Leipold have agreed to a new contract through 2029, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"The new deal, combined with $300 million in facility investments announced in Oct., are signs of Kansas' substantial commitment to football moving forward," Thamel wrote in a tweet.

The news comes after The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported in September that Leipold was being eyed for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy alongside Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who was reportedly Nebraska's top candidate to replace Scott Frost, turned down the school's head coaching job. Dodd then wondered if Nebraska would turn its attention to Leipold.

With Leipold locked up, the Huskers will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Leipold signed a one-year extension with Kansas in September, tying him to the Jayhawks through 2027. He originally agreed to a six-year deal when he was hired in April 2021 to replace Les Miles.

In Leipold's first season as head coach in 2021, he led the Jayhawks to a 2-10 record, but the team has shown much improvement this season at 6-5, and he is a National Coach of the Year candidate.

The Jayhawks have one more regular season game left against No. 15 Kansas State, though they are already bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Before being hired by Kansas, Leipold served as head coach at the University of Buffalo. In six seasons, he went 37-33 and led the Bulls to three bowl games, including two bowl victories.