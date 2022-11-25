X

    MLB Rumors: Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest from Blue Jays, Rays, More in Free Agency

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets reacts after making a catch during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on August 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is reportedly developing a significant market for his services in MLB free agency.

    According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets would like to retain Nimmo, but they will have to beat out several other interested teams in order to keep him in the fold.

    Heyman noted that the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are "among many teams" that are in on Nimmo.

