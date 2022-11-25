MLB Rumors: Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest from Blue Jays, Rays, More in Free Agency

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is reportedly developing a significant market for his services in MLB free agency.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets would like to retain Nimmo, but they will have to beat out several other interested teams in order to keep him in the fold.

Heyman noted that the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are "among many teams" that are in on Nimmo.

