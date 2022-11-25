Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Will 'Go Hard' to Re-Sign Star; 8 Teams Pursuing SS

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly planning to "go hard" in their efforts to re-sign shortstop Carlos Correa despite plenty of competition on the free-agent market.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday there are at least eight MLB teams that have shown interest in Correa, who's entered free agency for the second straight year.

