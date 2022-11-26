College Football Winners and Losers from Week 13

College Football Winners and Losers from Week 13November 26, 2022
Michigan turned "The Game" into a rout with a big-play barrage we haven't seen from the Wolverines as they carved up the Buckeyes like a Thanksgiving turkey.
Meanwhile, Clemson and Cincinnati saw long home winning streaks snapped in disappointing, meaningful losses. For the Bearcats, Tulane's win at Nippert Stadium thrust the Green Wave into the AAC Championship Game. The Tigers saw rival South Carolina win its second consecutive game against a Top 10 opponent.
Oh, and we're just getting started in Week 13.
There are still plenty of rivalries left on the slate and marquee matchups leading up to next week's championship slate.
Here are the winners and losers from the week so far, and check back throughout the evening as more are added.
Winner: Michigan's Big-Play Barrage
Whatever the formula for beating Ohio State is, Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh should patent it.
The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes at the Horseshoe on Saturday, turning what was a close game for much of the afternoon into a shocking 45-23 win thanks to explosive play after explosive play.
C.J. Stroud's Heisman Trophy hopes ended on that field with a pedestrian performance, but the story was how the Wolverines shredded Ohio State's rebuilt defense and embarrassed the Buckeyes and coordinator Jim Knowles with gash plays.
With Blake Corum unable to play much (two carries) because of a knee injury, the Buckeyes still keyed on the run. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (12-of-24 263 yards, three touchdowns) took what they gave him, popping huge plays against man coverage and torching OSU on the back end.
He hit Cornelius Johnson for scoring tosses of 69 and 75 yards to loosen things up, and then he found tight end Colston Loveland for a 45-yard strike to pull Michigan ahead 24-20 during the back-and-forth part of the tussle.
"They were trying to stop our identity," McCarthy told FOX after the game. "I mean, we're a smash-fest football team, and they were trying to stop the run, so they let the passes get open deep."
Later, with Ohio State needing stops, backup running back Donovan Edwards instead provided the end-game, scoring on runs of 75 and 85 yards to silence the stands. He finished with 216 yards on 22 carries and the pair of big scoring runs.
Now, Big Blue looks like it has a clear path to its second consecutive College Football Playoff.
"Everything about it was magical," McCarthy said with a smile.
Loser: Clemson's Ability to Stop Beamer Ball
With dominoes falling all around them, a Clemson team that entered Saturday's Palmetto Bowl rivalry with South Carolina needed a style-points win to impress the College Football Playoff committee.
Instead, the Gamecocks waltzed into Death Valley and stunned the Tigers with a 31-30 win, snapping Clemson's 40-game home winning streak with a great showing in all three phases. The last time the Tigers lost at home was November 12, 2016, to Pittsburgh.
How fitting was it that, after South Carolina was forced to punt the ball, the Gamecocks stripped it from Antonio Williams on the return, secured the ball, got a first down and ran out the clock? Their special teams were terrific all day—the way it's been the entire season.
Much like his father, legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Shane Beamer brings it on special teams. As he interviewed with ABC following the win, players all around him were chanting "Beamer ball! Beamer ball!" a special teams mantra.
"How about the fight of our team, though?" Beamer told ABC's Molly McGrath after the game. "They never flinched. That's a championship team we just beat. I'm just so proud of our players.
"It's a great day for all Gamecocks."
Indeed, what South Carolina has accomplished in back-to-back weeks is remarkable, beating Top 10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson. It's the first time consecutive victories over Top 10 opponents has happened in program history.
Maligned quarterback Spencer Rattler enjoyed his second brilliant game in a row, throwing for 360 yards and a pair of touchdowns, despite two brutal interceptions. He led the Gamecocks back from a two-touchdown deficit.
Winner: Mike Leach for the 1st Time in the Egg Bowl
While all the talk preceding the annual Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Thanksgiving surrounded the "will he/won't he" saga of Lane Kiffin and the Auburn coaching vacancy, Mike Leach simply coached football.
It may seem like a novel concept in the state of Mississippi, where Kiffin and coaching rumors have sabotaged a once-promising season for the rival Rebels. But the Bulldogs pulled out a 24-22 win in Oxford on Thursday night.
So, maybe focusing on the actual game is something that works?
All jokes aside, the Rebels and Bulldogs played a terrific back-and-forth, evenly matched game in a driving rain.
After MSU took a 24-16 lead, an inexplicable officiating gaffe midway through the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs in position to seize control. Following what was ruled an incomplete pass by Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Bulldogs picked up the ball, and the official announced there had been an inadvertent whistle.
Still, they reviewed the play and, despite the inadvertent whistle (which would have been a no-play), they overruled the incompletion, called it a backward pass and awarded MSU the ball. The Bulldogs drove to the 2-yard line, but quarterback Will Rogers fumbled going into the end zone, giving way to a 99-yard Ole Miss touchdown drive.
However, a failed two-point conversion attempt on a shovel pass and unsuccessful onside kick gave the Bulldogs the win, Leach's first over his rival since becoming the head coach.
Loser: Cincinnati, after Drowning in a Green Wave
Tulane has an opportunity to win its first ever American Athletic Conference championship after slaying the conference's big, red giant on its home turf Friday.
The Bearcats' two-year conference title streak will end there, as they had no answers for Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears, quarterback Michael Pratt and a supporting cast that just kept on delivering haymakers in Nippert Stadium.
In doing so, they erased Cincinnati's 32-game home winning streak with a 27-24 victory, giving the Green Wave their first win over an AP-ranked opponent following a 61-game losing streak that dated back to 1980.
Now, the Green Wave will host next week's AAC Championship Game against Central Florida, a team they can avenge their only league loss against. UCF beat the Green Wave 38-31 on November 12.
As has been the case throughout the season, Spears was the most amazing player on the field, running 35 times for 181 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Despite being banged up late in the game, he got two pivotal first downs, allowing Tulane to go into victory formation in Cincy territory to end the game.
Spears was the star, but Pratt came up huge too. After the Bearcats took their first lead of the game with 6:27 left on a Ryan Montgomery run, Pratt hit two big passes (33-yarder to Shae Wyatt and a 30-yard scoring strike Duece Watts) to cap a four-play, 75-yard answer and put them up for good.
Winner: Texas Goes Smashmouth for Championship Chance
Texas was a team demoralized, consistently getting embarrassed yet again by a Baylor team that had sacked Quinn Ewers four times and benefited from three Longhorns false-start penalties through the first three quarters.
Suddenly, though, a Longhorns offensive line that had been getting pushed around decided to flip the script.
With Texas unable to muster much through the air or buy Ewers any real time to read through his progressions, the Longhorns elected to turn to old-school football, and the result was a straight-up bullying of the Bears through the game's final quarter-plus in a 38-27 win.
A 'Horns offensive line that recently had been much maligned paved the way for Bijan Robinson (29 carries, 179 yards and two touchdowns) and Roschon Johnson (13 carries, 77 yards and two touchdowns) to power Texas to the win.
Even though Texas needs Kansas to upset Kansas State to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game, it was a positive sign for coach Steve Sarkisian's team to find some positivity in its young offensive front.
An 11-play, 74-yard drive that pushed Texas ahead for good at 31-27 during the fourth quarter was a statement with all 11 plays being runs by either Robinson or Johnson. The next drive (six plays, 42 yards) did the same. Ewers didn't throw a pass in the fourth quarter, and it didn't matter.
Texas dominated the line of scrimmage for the win.
Loser: Iowa's Squandered Shot
All Iowa had to do was win Friday.
Beat a 3-8 Nebraska Cornhuskers team finishing out the season in the throes of a five-game losing streak, and despite all the offensive woes throughout the campaign, the Hawkeyes would be playing in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Improbable, yes. But coach Kirk Ferentz's team had everything in front of it.
So, what happened? The Hawkeyes let it slip right through their fingers with an inexplicable 24-17 loss that won't help any of the grumbles in Iowa City that had softened somewhat after a late-season surge put them in position for a big finish.
Instead, a Nebraska team with rumors swirling about the eventual hiring of Matt Rhule to be the next head coach in Lincoln played like a squad inspired.
The Cornhuskers jumped out to a 24-0 lead, which, to an Iowa team that can't score, had to feel like it was 97-0. Trey Palmer was the catalyst with nine catches for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Nebraska built its lead.
The Hawkeyes' normally reliable defense let them down early, and even though Iowa rallied with 17 second-half points, they continued to struggle miserably at quarterback and didn't have enough firepower to come all the way back.
Now, they'll watch next week's conference championship game from their couches.
Winner: NC State's Grit
North Carolina State hasn't been characterized by pretty football throughout the tenure of coach Dave Doeren.
Sometimes, the Wolfpack underachieve, and they don't wow anybody with explosive offense like their rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
But you can never question their toughness, and it's that type of never-out-of-it mentality that has been a foundational aspect of the Doeren era in Raleigh and something for the program to be proud of. The next chapter in that determined era came Friday evening in Chapel Hill.
Down to fourth-string quarterback true freshman Ben Finley and decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball, the Wolfpack somehow found a way to withstand several late-game body blows dealt by UNC quarterback Drake Maye and pulled off a 30-27 double-overtime win.
"He was on the scout team, you know?" Doeren said of Finley, who completed 27 of 40 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. "We are down so many players. The heart of these guys, this staff, I'm just super-blessed. Thank you, God."
Noah Burnette missed a would-be, game-tying field goal in double overtime (his second of the day) to secure the win for the Pack.
The victory came despite Maye's regulation heroics. After converting a fourth-down pass in the closing seconds with an across-the-body pass, Maye appeared to find tight end John Copenhaver in the end zone as time expired. Officials ruled the nose of the ball hit the ground and put two seconds back on the clock.
Maye calmly found Antoine Green for the game-tying score with no time left, but he couldn't find the end zone in two extra frames, and the Wolfpack sent Coastal Division champion Tar Heels to their second consecutive loss.
Loser: Mike Norvell Hot-Seat Talk
From October 1 through 15, you could hear the "Mike Norvell is on the hot seat" discussions beginning to start the engines and turn up the heat.
Following four straight wins to start the year, Florida State endured a grueling three-game stretch against Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Clemson in which it went 0-3, falling 31-21, 19-17 and 34-28.
It felt like the Seminoles were going to unravel again like they had in Norvell's first two seasons of trying to rebuild things in Tallahassee.
Somewhere along the way, though, the 'Noles not only regained composure but also began to build off Norvell's former big-play resume, finding its offensive groove behind quarterback Jordan Travis and turning into an ACC aggressor. Friday night, they held off upset-minded rival Florida 45-38 to win their fifth consecutive game and move to 9-3.
Despite holding a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, the 'Noles allowed Florida to get untracked running the ball and tie the game at 38-all in the highest-scoring game in the rivalry's history. But a Trey Benson 17-yard scoring run to push him over 100 rushing yards put FSU up for good in a big win.
The victory was Norvell's first over Florida as FSU head coach, snapped a three-game losing streak in the series and dropped Billy Napier's Gators to 6-6 for the season.
Much of the talk will center around Florida State's 227 rushing yards and the big-play ability of Travis (who accounted for 353 all-purpose yards and three TDs), but the defense deserves plenty of credit too. It harassed Anthony Richardson all night, and the Gators quarterback was terrible with the game on the line.
He finished 9-of-27 for 198 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and was a different quarterback with the game on the line. Florida State was the better team, and it has a chance to get to double-digit wins with a bowl victory.