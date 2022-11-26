College Football Winners and Losers from Week 13

8 of 8

From October 1 through 15, you could hear the "Mike Norvell is on the hot seat" discussions beginning to start the engines and turn up the heat.

Following four straight wins to start the year, Florida State endured a grueling three-game stretch against Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Clemson in which it went 0-3, falling 31-21, 19-17 and 34-28.

It felt like the Seminoles were going to unravel again like they had in Norvell's first two seasons of trying to rebuild things in Tallahassee.

Somewhere along the way, though, the 'Noles not only regained composure but also began to build off Norvell's former big-play resume, finding its offensive groove behind quarterback Jordan Travis and turning into an ACC aggressor. Friday night, they held off upset-minded rival Florida 45-38 to win their fifth consecutive game and move to 9-3.

Despite holding a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, the 'Noles allowed Florida to get untracked running the ball and tie the game at 38-all in the highest-scoring game in the rivalry's history. But a Trey Benson 17-yard scoring run to push him over 100 rushing yards put FSU up for good in a big win.

The victory was Norvell's first over Florida as FSU head coach, snapped a three-game losing streak in the series and dropped Billy Napier's Gators to 6-6 for the season.

Much of the talk will center around Florida State's 227 rushing yards and the big-play ability of Travis (who accounted for 353 all-purpose yards and three TDs), but the defense deserves plenty of credit too. It harassed Anthony Richardson all night, and the Gators quarterback was terrible with the game on the line.

He finished 9-of-27 for 198 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and was a different quarterback with the game on the line. Florida State was the better team, and it has a chance to get to double-digit wins with a bowl victory.