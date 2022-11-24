Yankees Rumors: Andrew Benintendi, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto In Touch With NYY

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As they continue to wait for Aaron Judge's free agency to play out, the New York Yankees are also looking for additional reinforcements in the outfield for next season.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in touch with representatives for multiple outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, Cody Bellinger and Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.

