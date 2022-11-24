MLB Rumors: Dodgers Free-Agent Cody Bellinger Interests Rockies on 1-Year Contract

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Coming off four consecutive losing seasons, the Colorado Rockies are trying to find answers for a quick turnaround in 2023.

Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies are interested in former National League MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year deal.

Scott Boras, Bellinger's agent, told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal earlier this week that his client has already received multiyear offers, but "most likely, because of his age," they will seek a one-year deal to help him rebuild his value and hit the market again after the 2023 season.

Bellinger became a free agent on Nov. 18 when the Los Angeles Dodgers declined to tender him a contract. The move came after a three-season stretch from 2020-22 in which he .203/.272/.376 in 295 games.

Prior to the 2020 season, Bellinger looked like he was going to be one of the best players in Major League Baseball and a foundation piece for the Dodgers for years to come. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2017 after hitting .267/.352/.581 with 39 homers in 132 games.

The 2019 season was the apex of Bellinger's career. He was named NL MVP after posting a .305/.406/.629 slash line and 47 homers in 156 games.

Bellinger is one of the most intriguing free-agent options because of his upside. He's only 27 years old and has played through injuries recently. He had offseason shoulder surgery before the 2021 campaign, suffered a hairline fracture in his leg early in the regular season and had a hamstring issue.

All of those problems combined to limit Bellinger to 95 games in 2021. He played 144 games last season but was bothered by a left adductor strain in the first half.

The Rockies have been caught between trying to compete in the NL West and rebuild. They paid Kris Bryant $182 million over seven years last offseason, but he only played in 42 games last season because of injuries.

Colorado finished last in the NL West in 2022 with a 68-94 record. The team hasn't made the postseason since getting swept in the NLDS by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.