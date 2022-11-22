Aaron Judge Rumors: Giants Expected to Meet With Yankees Free Agent Tuesday

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A Northern California homecoming may be in the cards for slugger Aaron Judge this offseason.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the free agent, who has only played for the New York Yankees, arrived in San Francisco and is expected to meet with the Giants this week. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted that the two sides are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

It's no surprise the Giants will meet with Judge.

Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reported in October that the National League West team was "prepared to spend whatever it takes" to land the biggest name on the free agent market, who is a Linden, California, native and just so happened to grow up cheering for the Giants.

"Judge is at the top of the Giants' list, and they won't be underbid," a source told Miller. "If they miss out, it won't be because of money."

However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported earlier this month that "there is an industry sense that [president of baseball operations Farhan] Zaidi prefers to spread his dollars around and not invest so heavily in one piece, especially one that will begin a long deal next year at the age of 31."

Still, San Francisco is looking up at the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres and will need to bolster its roster to compete in 2023. There aren't many better ways to do so than by adding Judge, who is coming off one of the best seasons in baseball history.

He set the American League record with 62 home runs and finished with a slash line of .311/.425/.686 and 131 RBI.

Perhaps a bidding war among the Yankees, Giants and other teams such as the Dodgers is where this situation is headed, which would be welcome news for the free agent primed to land a megadeal.

No matter what happens, it seems like the Giants will do what they can at this stage even if they end up adding multiple pieces instead of one headline name.