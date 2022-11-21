4-Star QB Marcus Stokes Loses Florida Scholarship Offer After Rapping N-Word in Video

Photo credit: 247Sports

The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after he used the N-word in a social media post, per TMZ Sports.

A two-second clip showed the white player singing along to a rap song featuring the N-word in his car, leading to backlash online.

Stokes apologized on Twitter while announcing that he lost his scholarship offer:

"I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida's decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football," he wrote.

Stokes initially committed to Florida on July 7 amid offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Utah and more.

The Nease High School (Florida) player is considered a 4-star recruit and the 23rd-best quarterback in the country by 247Sports' composite rankings. He was one of two commits at the position for Florida in the 2023 class, along with 4-star Jaden Rashada.

Universities are not allowed to publicly comment on prospects until they sign their letter of intent, and Stokes had only given his verbal commitment to Florida.