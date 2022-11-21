Yankees Rumors: Jacob deGrom's Medical Information Requested amid MLB Free Agency

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees "recently requested medical information" on free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

While that doesn't guarantee a Yankees' pursuit of deGrom in free agency, Martino added that they were just one of five teams to request his medical information thus far.

The 34-year-old deGrom, who spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the New York Mets and won two Cy Young awards along the way, will be one of the top players in free agency and arguably the top pitcher, with Justin Verlander also making a strong case.

He isn't without his concerns. Injuries limited him to just 26 total starts over the past two seasons, making his medical information all the more important for prospective suitors.

But when he's been healthy, he's been productive. He finished the 2022 campaign 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 62.1 innings, and was on pace for a legendary season in 2021 (7-2, 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 146 strikeouts in 92 innings) before inflammation and a stress reaction in his shoulder cut it short.

His age and injury history may limit his market somewhat, but players with his capacity to completely dominate don't hit free agency often. He'll have a vibrant market.

As for the Yankees, Martino noted that re-signing defending American League MVP Aaron Judge will be the priority, with the team also focused on improving the pitching staff.

Former Yankees pitchers like Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Jameson Taillon, among others, are free agents this winter, creating the potential for a lot of turnover in New York's pitching staff this offseason.

Certainly, adding an ace like deGrom would alleviate the potential pain of losing those arms.