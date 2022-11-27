Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results

2 of 4

Credit: WWE

While it was fun to watch the Zayn angle play out, it may not be the right call in the long run for The Bloodline to have won that match.

In a similar sense, booking Bianca Belair's team to beat Team Damage CTRL could very well be a mistake in hindsight.

Calling these the worst booking decisions depends entirely on if and how WWE plans to circumvent a major problem in that all the viable contenders to the two champions have now been beaten—some multiple times.

Belair cannot have another match to continue this feud with Bayley. That's been driven into the ground for months. It would be extremely tiresome to have Becky Lynch's victory lead to yet another match with Belair, too, so why did she get the win other than just to celebrate that she's back?



Rhea Ripley could have won this match for her team and established herself as the next challenger with ease. Now that she's lost, WWE will have to do more in the coming weeks to make her No. 1 contender, but it will be harder to convince audiences she can beat The EST of WWE.

The Bloodline's now beaten Sheamus, Owens and Drew McIntyre enough times. It won't matter if any of them beat someone like Solo Sikoa or Zayn or The Usos to win a No. 1 contender's match, as fans will know there's no shot they'll beat The Head of the Table.

Does the WWE Universe really want to spend the next eight weeks dancing around setting up No. 1 contender's matches to drag things out prior to Royal Rumble, only to have it be the same people fighting again and leading to both champions retaining in inevitably predictable matches?

These two matches were a ton of fun, but they leave question marks for where to go from here.



Maybe WWE has something up its sleeve. But if the plan is to "just figure it out" over this holiday stretch and drag things out until The Road to WrestleMania, it will be a rough two months.

