No. 5 Tennessee's Defense Ripped After Upset Loss to Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers were upset by Spencer Rattler and the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks 63-38 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium to drop to 9-2 on the season.

Rattler had his best game of the season against Tennessee, completing 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 16 yards on five carries.

While Rattler was praised for his performance, the Tennessee defense was ripped by fans on Twitter after allowing 606 total yards and the most points to an unranked opponent in school history.

Some thought that Tennessee was good enough to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but Saturday's performance proves that the Volunteers are still on the outside looking in.

The Volunteers will face the Vanderbilt Commodores next weekend, looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss. However, they might be without starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a non-contact knee injury against South Carolina.