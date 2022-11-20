X

    No. 5 Tennessee's Defense Ripped After Upset Loss to Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

    Erin WalshNovember 20, 2022

    South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks (13) makes a catch next to Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

    The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers were upset by Spencer Rattler and the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks 63-38 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium to drop to 9-2 on the season.

    Rattler had his best game of the season against Tennessee, completing 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 16 yards on five carries.

    While Rattler was praised for his performance, the Tennessee defense was ripped by fans on Twitter after allowing 606 total yards and the most points to an unranked opponent in school history.

    Dean Straka @DWStraka49

    As problematic as the Tennessee pass defense has been this season, South freaking Carolina hanging 63 on the Vols is absolutely inconceivable.

    Derek Terry @DerekSTerry

    I know Tennessee's defense has had its issues but this is a stunning result tonight in Columbia.

    Cork Gaines @CorkGaines

    Tennessee defense making Spencer Rattler look like Patrick Mahones.

    Clay Travis @ClayTravis

    Truly pathetic defensive performance from Tennessee after three quarters. One of the worst game plans and executions of that game plan — to the extent there is one at all — I’ve ever seen. And I watched the Sal Sunseri defense.

    Femi Abebefe @FemiAbebefe

    Tennessee looks like they’re playing with 10 on defense. No way they can be this atrocious.

    Yahoo Sports College Football @YahooSportsCFB

    Live look at the Tennessee pass defense <a href="https://t.co/1o53ynEtcW">pic.twitter.com/1o53ynEtcW</a>

    Robby Stanley @RStanleyNHL

    It is remarkable how pathetic Tennessee's defense has been tonight.

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    It's tough to explain how a defense that decent can spend the entirety of a half looking that bad against an offense that's that bad.<br><br>I got nothin'. South Carolina is out-coaching, out-thinking, outworking Tennessee's defense. And it's not even close.

    Jason Hammer @jasonalanhammer

    The amount of defense <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tennessee?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tennessee</a> is playing tonight… <a href="https://t.co/yVgDvFwyEg">pic.twitter.com/yVgDvFwyEg</a>

    Charlie Burris @Charlie_Burris

    They scored 60 and DOUBLED UP Tennessee's offense. Everyone involved with this defense should be ashamed.

    Robert Chavez @_ChavezRobert

    Tennessee’s defense <a href="https://t.co/oxGpjWwMPQ">pic.twitter.com/oxGpjWwMPQ</a>

    Denlesks @Denlesks

    Tennessee defense <a href="https://t.co/GJeUTChPDH">pic.twitter.com/GJeUTChPDH</a>

    Lace✨ @lace_jay_bee

    MISSING: Tennessee's defense. If found, please return to South Carolina

    Teran Johnson @TeranJSports

    This could be the worst performance I’ve ever seen a Tennessee defense have… And that INCLUDES the Dooley years. Unreal

    Some thought that Tennessee was good enough to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but Saturday's performance proves that the Volunteers are still on the outside looking in.

    The Volunteers will face the Vanderbilt Commodores next weekend, looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss. However, they might be without starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a non-contact knee injury against South Carolina.

    No. 5 Tennessee's Defense Ripped After Upset Loss to Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.