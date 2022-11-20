Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Leaves Game vs. South Carolina with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker exited Saturday's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks with a non-contact knee injury in the fourth quarter

Hooker completed 25-of-42 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 25 yards before exiting.

Hooker was running an option play and after making a sharp cut, his left leg buckled and he hit the ground grabbing his leg in pain. It was determined he also fumbled on the play and the South Carolina defense recovered the ball for a touchdown.

The 24-year-old walked off the field and into the Tennessee locker room with assistance. He was seen on broadcast cameras limping and not putting much pressure on his injured leg.

Hooker's status moving forward is unclear, but the Volunteers have just one regular season game remaining against the Vanderbilt Commodores next weekend.

If Hooker suffered a serious injury and is done for the season, he put together an impressive senior season with the Vols. Entering Saturday's game, he had completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns against two interceptions in 10 games, in addition to rushing for 405 yards and five scores.

However, any serious injury could hurt his 2023 NFL draft stock. While Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud are expected to be two of the top quarterback's in the 2023 class, Hooker was projected to be a top-five signal-caller.

If Hooker misses Tennessee's final game of the season against Vanderbilt, Joe Milton III would be in line to get the start.