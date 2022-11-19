X

    Yankees FA Aaron Judge Won't Bid on 62nd HR Ball at Auction: 'Out of My Price Range'

    Doric SamNovember 19, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run ball is heading to auction after the man who caught it declined a $3 million offer, but don't expect the slugger to participate.

    Judge said Saturday that he doesn't plan on placing a bid on the ball that set a new mark for most home runs in the American League in a single season:

    Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch

    Aaron Judge doesn’t plan to bid on his 62nd HR ball: “Oh, no. I haven't signed my free agent deal yet, so I think that's a little out of my price range right now.”

    According to Chris Bengel of CBS Sports, 35-year-old Cory Youmans intends to sell the ball via Goldin Auctions house. When he caught it on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, he had spoken with Yankees security, but the conversation didn't lead to his offering the ball back to Judge.

    The historic ball will hit the auction block on Nov. 29.

