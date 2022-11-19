Yankees FA Aaron Judge Won't Bid on 62nd HR Ball at Auction: 'Out of My Price Range'

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run ball is heading to auction after the man who caught it declined a $3 million offer, but don't expect the slugger to participate.

Judge said Saturday that he doesn't plan on placing a bid on the ball that set a new mark for most home runs in the American League in a single season:

According to Chris Bengel of CBS Sports, 35-year-old Cory Youmans intends to sell the ball via Goldin Auctions house. When he caught it on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, he had spoken with Yankees security, but the conversation didn't lead to his offering the ball back to Judge.

The historic ball will hit the auction block on Nov. 29.