College Football Winners and Losers from Week 12

If you're denying TCU is a team of destiny after Saturday's Wild Wild Waco win over Baylor, you're one of the few holdouts.

If you think it's exasperating the Horned Frogs beat the middling Baylor Bears with a last-second field goal, well, you haven't seen the way coach Sonny Dykes' team has come from behind and caused cardiac moments all season.

This is their M-O, and Saturday's 29-28 win left everybody's heart racing, whether you were a fan of either team or not.

With zero timeouts, 20 seconds left and in field-goal range after a dramatic last-minute drive orchestrated by Max Duggan, Dykes elected to run the ball to the middle of the field to set up a 40-yard field-goal attempt by Griffin Kell.

The clock was running, and Baylor could have substituted to let the clock run further but didn't. Instead, a scramble drill of TCU's offense sprinting off the field and the field-goal team running on ensued, and Kell calmly fired the field goal through the uprights for the win.

"It looks more frantic than it is, I promise you," Dykes told FOX after the game. "We're out of timeouts, so it was a little dicey there. We wanted it in the middle of the field; (Kell) is more comfortable from the middle. Got to give our guys a ton of credit. They delivered when they had to."

After Baylor took a 28-20 lead, TCU marched right down the field behind the leadership and gritty quarterback Max Duggan's terrific play, but a perfectly thrown ball to running back Emari Demercado on the two-point conversion was dropped. He could have walked in.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes chose to play conservatively and a three-and-out led to a punt back to TCU. That's when Duggan (who completed 24-of-35 passes for 327 yards, a touchdown and 50 more rushing yards) took over, got them into field-goal range, and everything went down.