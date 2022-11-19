Report: Mike Yastrzemski, Giants Agree to 1-Year, $6.1M Contract to Avoid Arbitration

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski have avoided arbitration by agreeing to terms on a one-year, $6.1 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 32-year-old Yastrzemski just finished his fourth MLB season, all with the Giants. He had 17 home runs, 57 RBI and a .214 batting average (.697 OPS) in 148 games last season.

Yastrzemski also avoided arbitration prior to the 2022 campaign by agreeing to a $3.7 million deal. He is eligible to become a free agent before the 2026 season.

The outfielder nearly evenly split time between right and center field last year after spending most of his time in right in 2021. The Giants won an MLB-best 107 games that season before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Yastrzemski finished second on the team with 25 home runs that year.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Yastrzemski finished eighth in the NL MVP voting after hitting .297 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 54 games. He burst onto the MLB scene in 2019 with 21 homers and an .852 OPS, both of which led San Francisco.

Now he'll back for his fifth season in the Bay Area as the Giants look to bounce back from an 81-81 season that saw them finish six games out of the final wild-card spot.