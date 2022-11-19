Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers to 'Make a Run' at OF After Bellinger Non-Tendered

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, and it appears the club has its sights set on one particular free-agent outfielder to replace him.

The Dodgers "will make a run at Aaron Judge," per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Dodgers certainly have enough space to make a run at Judge with $100 million off the books with the departures of Bellinger, Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, David Price, Trea Turner and Justin Turner.

Judge, the reigning American League MVP, is expected to command a contract worth upwards of $300 million. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that general managers surveyed at meetings earlier this month expected his deal to be "in the neighborhood of eight years and $320 million." He noted that price tag could be even higher if the Dodgers got involved.

Judge put together a historic 2022 season that saw him set the AL home run record with 62 home runs in 157 games. He also posted 131 RBI and slashed .311/.425/.686.

The Dodgers have never been afraid to sign superstar-level talent. They acquired star outfielder Mookie Betts in a deal with the Boston Red Sox and signed him to a 12-year, $365 million extension in June 2020.

More recently, L.A. signed star first baseman Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million deal in June 2022. In addition, the Dodgers have been linked to free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander, who will command a significant contract this winter.

While the Dodgers are going to make a run at Judge, the Yankees have been vocal about making him a competitive offer to retain his services in the Bronx. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network earlier this month that the club will do whatever it takes to re-sign him.

Steinbrenner added that if Judge re-signs with the Yankees, then they will consider making him a captain. The team has not had a captain since Derek Jeter from 2003 to 2014.

Still, Judge will have plenty of suitors beyond the Yankees and Dodgers, so right now there's no telling where he might end up.