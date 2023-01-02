Jahmyr Gibbs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Alabama Star Ranked No. 2 RB by B/R Scouts

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced Monday he will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

The decision comes after Gibbs racked up 173 all-purpose yards in the Crimson Tide's 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

Gibbs began his collegiate career with Georgia Tech in 2020. The former 4-star prospect out of Dalton High School (Georgia) broke out one year later with 1,800 all-purpose yards (746 rushing, 465 receiving, 589 returning) and seven touchdowns. He earned second-team All-American honors for his efforts.

After the season, the 5'11", 200-pound Gibbs transferred to Alabama and became the team's top running back. He earned a total of 1,370 yards from scrimmage: 926 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry and 444 receiving yards on 44 receptions. In addition, he served as a returner and gained 258 more yards in that realm.

The latest 2023 consensus NFL draft big board from NFL Mock Draft Database has Gibbs as the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 2 among running backs behind Texas' Bijan Robinson.

B/R's big board has Gibbs at No. 15 overall and No. 2 among running backs.

Gibbs appears to be a back-end pick for Round 1 or a Day 2 pick at worst, even in a league that has devalued running backs.

Gibbs can raise his profile in the predraft process after a tremendous season, however, and could well make himself into a first-round lock. He joins a loaded Alabama draft class that includes surefire top-five picks in quarterback Bryce Young and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.