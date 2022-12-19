Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Texas RB Ranked No. 4 on B/R Big Board

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday:

Robinson will not participate in the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies.

Robinson is projected to be the top running back in the 2023 class, topping Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs and Texas A&M's Devon Achane. That has been the sentiment since he joined the Longhorns in 2020.

The 20-year-old checks in as the No. 4 overall player and top running back on B/R NFL Scouting Department's big board.

Robinson rushed for 703 yards and four touchdowns in nine games as a freshman, adding 15 receptions for 196 yards and two scores. He built upon that campaign in 2021, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games, in addition to catching 26 passes for 295 yards and four scores.

He put together his best season in 2022, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.

Running backs typically aren't selected in the first round of the NFL draft, but Robinson should be the rare exception.

The Texas product's creativity, speed and power are unparalleled, and he's easily a top-15 prospect at any position if he's not inside the top 10.

Robinson should slide into any NFL team's starting lineup with ease as a rookie, and he'll find out his destination in April.