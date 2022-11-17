MLB Rumors: Blue Jays 'Team to Watch' If Cody Bellinger Is Non-Tendered by Dodgers

Set Number: X164173 TK1

The Toronto Blue Jays are a "team to watch" on Cody Bellinger if he becomes a free agent this offseason, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The center fielder has one more year of team control remaining with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team could also non-tender Bellinger instead of paying him the projected $18.1 million through arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

As Morosi noted, the Blue Jays are seeking a left-handed outfield bat this offseason and have their eyes on free-agent Brandon Nimmo. Bellinger could be a quality alternative if he hits the open market.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.