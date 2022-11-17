UVA RB Mike Hollins Walking Again After 2 Surgeries for Injuries Suffered in Shooting

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Virginia running back Mike Hollins is already on the road to recovery following his multiple surgeries after a mass shooting at the school on Sunday.

"He's walking," Hollins' sister Ebony Hollins-Allen said Thursday, per Liz Koh of NBC12. "Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he's walking. He's walking."

Three football players were killed in the shooting, while Hollins was one of two people wounded. Former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and firearm use in the commission of a felony, two counts of malicious wounding and other gun-related offences.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Hollins was considered to be in "critical condition" on Monday and was on a ventilator after suffering a gunshot wound. After undergoing his first surgery on Monday, he needed a second surgery on Tuesday.

After his mother, Brenda Hollins, announced he was in stable condition on Wednesday, Hollins-Allen provided more positive updates on Thursday.

"Everybody is amazed at how much and how fast he is progressing. And I believe it is because he is determined," she said. "His progress in his recovery is so rapid at this point, that, you know, it could be soon, hopefully soon. But we're going to be here as long as we need to, as long as his recovery takes. We're going to be here."

Hollins ranked third on the team with 215 rushing yards this season, adding 114 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

Virginia has announced the cancelation of Saturday's scheduled game against Coastal Carolina in the wake of the recent tragedy, which would have been the final home game of the season. The squad has one more scheduled game against rival Virginia Tech, but a decision has not yet been made about whether it will be played.