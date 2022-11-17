Heisman Watch 2022: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest Honor

0 of 4

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

November is an important month for college football.

The College Football Playoff picture becomes clearer with the release of the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 12, fans gear up for Rivalry Week for Thanksgiving, which pits some of college football's biggest rivals against each other and, of course, everyone starts debating about who should be the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

Not surprisingly, two of the top candidates in the conversation for the stiff arm hail from four of the last remaining unbeaten teams.

Topping the list is quarterback C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, who continues to help his team light up the score board with his arm and Michigan's Blake Corum who's leading the charge for the Wolverines' running game.

Tennessee's field general Hendon Hooker isn't undefeated, but he's led his program to serious contention for the CFP.

Not too far behind is UNC's Drake Maye. The Tar Heels are a long way from the big game, but their signal caller could make the list of finalists.

There's still two weeks worth of games left in the regular season, but here's a look at the latest odds and a few predictions on who should hear their name called on Dec. 10.