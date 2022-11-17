X

    NBA Twitter Amped by Celtics' Dominance in Blowout Win vs. Hawks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 17, 2022

    The scorching-hot Boston Celtics earned their eighth straight win by virtue of a 126-101 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.

    Despite missing Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Robert Williams III (knee), the Celtics shot 54.5 percent from the field and 21-of-46 from three-point range. They had more than twice as many assists (29) as turnovers (14). Seven players scored at least 14 points, with Jaylen Brown pacing the team with 22.

    The Celtics' performance is more impressive when considering that superstar Jayson Tatum struggled from the field (6-of-19) en route to his 19 points, although he did finish with a starter-high plus-28 rating. But the Hawks had no answer for the Celtics defense, which held Atlanta to 7-of-32 three-point shooting.

    Boston also had plenty of unsung heroes on a deep roster that had no problem against a Hawks team that was third in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday.

    Derrick White entered the starting lineup and dropped 16 points and 10 assists. Grant Williams scored 18 points.

    Reserves Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet each scored 15 points and combined to shoot 12-of-13, with the former player hitting all but one of his six three-pointers. The Celtics also outscored the Hawks by 35 with Hauser on the floor. Payton Pritchard added 14 more points off the bench too.

    Overall, Boston delivered a masterpiece, and Twitter recognized the team's efforts with a focus on its deep and talented roster.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Deepest Celtics team of my lifetime. I’m having a good time this season!

    Jason Romano @JasonRomano

    Boston Celtics domination. Love this team. Next man up and everyone contributes. 🍀

    Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf

    Celtics are just a complete masterclass in team-building since Stevens took over. What a ridiculously good roster. Missing 4 rotation players, including 3 of their top 7, and still rampaging through a good team on the road.

    Amina Smith @aminajadeTV

    Tatum and Brown are just a combined 10-29 FG. The way the role players and bench are stepping up tonight to keep the Celtics up is ASTOUNDING. This team is deep....and this also --- all without Rob. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bleedgreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bleedgreen</a>

    Owen Crisafulli @O_Cris3

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> bench has been phenomenal, yes, but the perimeter defense from the team as a whole will likely win them this game. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawks</a> have had nothing going from behind the arc in this one

    CelticsWorld @WorldOfCeltics

    The Bucks have lost to the Hawks twice this season<br>The Boston Celtics are beating them by 20 in the fourth<br>-No Marcus Smart or Timelord<br>-Neither of the stars scored more than 25 <a href="https://t.co/co6tbUq8Cs">pic.twitter.com/co6tbUq8Cs</a>

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    The Celtics are missing their two point guards. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a combined 6 for 17 from the field. As a team, they're still scoring 122.6 points per 100 possessions so far tonight, per <a href="https://twitter.com/cleantheglass?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cleantheglass</a>. This offense has been relentless.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Unselfish ball movement makes my heart sing 😍😍😍

    TatumMuse @TatumMuse0

    The Celtics might be the deepest team in the league this season.

    Stephen St🏀ne @StephenRStone

    The Hawks are a good team. The Nuggets are a good team. The Grizzlies are a good team. It simply doesn’t matter. The Celtics are just better

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    The Celtics are so good.

    The Celtics will look for their ninth straight win when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

