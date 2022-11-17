NBA Twitter Amped by Celtics' Dominance in Blowout Win vs. Hawks

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The scorching-hot Boston Celtics earned their eighth straight win by virtue of a 126-101 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.

Despite missing Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Robert Williams III (knee), the Celtics shot 54.5 percent from the field and 21-of-46 from three-point range. They had more than twice as many assists (29) as turnovers (14). Seven players scored at least 14 points, with Jaylen Brown pacing the team with 22.

The Celtics' performance is more impressive when considering that superstar Jayson Tatum struggled from the field (6-of-19) en route to his 19 points, although he did finish with a starter-high plus-28 rating. But the Hawks had no answer for the Celtics defense, which held Atlanta to 7-of-32 three-point shooting.

Boston also had plenty of unsung heroes on a deep roster that had no problem against a Hawks team that was third in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday.

Derrick White entered the starting lineup and dropped 16 points and 10 assists. Grant Williams scored 18 points.

Reserves Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet each scored 15 points and combined to shoot 12-of-13, with the former player hitting all but one of his six three-pointers. The Celtics also outscored the Hawks by 35 with Hauser on the floor. Payton Pritchard added 14 more points off the bench too.

Overall, Boston delivered a masterpiece, and Twitter recognized the team's efforts with a focus on its deep and talented roster.

The Celtics will look for their ninth straight win when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.