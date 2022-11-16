WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT presented Title Tuesday with two major championship matches for the November 15 edition of the gold brand.

Mandy Rose would finally settle her feud with Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. The challenger made sure Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could not getting involved, requiring a fair fight.

Bron Breakker would face his biggest challenge yet, literally, in 6'5" Von Wagner. The big man walked into this match overconfident to a fault despite the champion's recent dominance.

Apollo Crews looked to shut up the cocky and dangerous JD McDonagh. Indi Hartwell looked to continue her recent hot streak by defeating Tatum Paxley.

Shawn Michaels had a big announcement for what the new NXT Deadline promised. Booker T would facilitate the contract signing for Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes' NXT North American Championship rematch.



This show was one of the biggest NXT has put on recently, booked like a premium live event.

