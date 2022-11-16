WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15November 16, 2022
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15
WWE NXT presented Title Tuesday with two major championship matches for the November 15 edition of the gold brand.
Mandy Rose would finally settle her feud with Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. The challenger made sure Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could not getting involved, requiring a fair fight.
Bron Breakker would face his biggest challenge yet, literally, in 6'5" Von Wagner. The big man walked into this match overconfident to a fault despite the champion's recent dominance.
Apollo Crews looked to shut up the cocky and dangerous JD McDonagh. Indi Hartwell looked to continue her recent hot streak by defeating Tatum Paxley.
Shawn Michaels had a big announcement for what the new NXT Deadline promised. Booker T would facilitate the contract signing for Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes' NXT North American Championship rematch.
This show was one of the biggest NXT has put on recently, booked like a premium live event.
NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner
- Wagner sent Breakker onto the steel steps outside with a side slam.
- Breakker fired back with a diving clothesline off the second rope followed by diving bulldog. He called for a Spear but ran right into Wagner's finisher for a nearfall.
- JD McDonagh confronted Breakker backstage, telling him they were not done.
Bron Breakker walked into this fired up and refused to let Von Wagner keep him down. He went for the military press powerslam, but Wagner escaped, only to run into a Spear that took the victory.
This was a serviceable title match for television, but if Wagner was hoping to prove himself here, he did not do nearly enough. There was not a moment where it truly felt like the big man had a chance to win, even after hitting his inverted F5 finisher.
Breakker got a statement win that builds him up to face a greater challenge at NXT Deadline. It would have been more impressive though if he could have actually lifted the big man. Instead, he just worked around him with a cruiserweight focus despite their similar size.
Result
Breakker def. Wagner by pinfall to retain the NXT Championship.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Zoey Stark Explains Her Betrayal of Nikkita Lyons
- Stark finally explained why she and Lyons were chosen in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships tournament, selling the pressure on her to perform.
- Andre Chase questioned Duke Hudson on why he threw in the towel last week, and Hudson made clear he did so for the health of The Professor and Chase U.
Zoey Stark told the world that she was done supporting anyone else, especially Nikkita Lyons. He called herself "undeniable" and a "problem" for everyone in the locker room.
This went too long and showed where Stark struggles. She is a good wrestler but an awkward promo. She cycled far too much here and could not get to the point despite a crowd that was trying to support her.
Stark would have been better suit to deliver this promo backstage in an interview format, keeping it under a minute. Hopefully, she has a chance to redeem this down the line in her new heel run.
Grade
D
Notable Moments
Indus Sher vs. George Cannon and Ariel Dominguez
- Sanga and Mahaan met in the middle of the ring with body splashes on Cannon then did the same to Dominguez.
- Indus Sher made clear they would earn respect in the United States by taking out The Creed Brothers. Julius and Brutus Creed were seen backstage, ready for a fight.
This was not a match. It was a message to the locker room from Indus Sher. Sanga and Veer Mahaan laid out George Cannon and Ariel Dominguez, finishing them off with an elevated diving elbow drop and sidewalk slam combination. They then called out The Creed Brothers.
This was an entertaining mauling as Indus Sher got a chance to show what they could do in the ring. The Creed Brothers will give them a chance to have a full match, but this was just about reminding fans of how dangerous they can be.
Sanga and Mahaan have grown since they last teamed together, and they look like a potential legitimate tag team at this time. If they pass the early test of feuding with The Creeds, this team could head right to the main roster.
Result
Indus Sher def. Cannon and Dominguez by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh
- Crews found Breakker in the locker room, warning that he wanted his title.
- Crews caught McDonagh outside with a moonsault then knocked him to the floor with a running boot and clothesline. He nearly got the win off a following powerbomb.
- McDonagh went to the top rope only to get tossed to the mat by Crews. The Necessary Evil responded with a near win on a sunset flip powerbomb.
Apollo Crews found himself at a disadvantage against the dangerous JD McDonagh, However, Crews found his opening for an elevated chokeslam that took the win. Afterward, Bron Breakker came out to stare down Crews.
This was a great match, continuing a string of strong performances from The Necessary Evil, though it was one of those performances that was more Jordan Devlin than his new gimmick.
Especially in a loss like this, the match style could have protected McDonagh. If he had shown off his technical prowess and threatened to seriously hurt Crews, it would have played off his reason string of victories.
Crews had his best match in months with McDonagh, keeping the fast pace throughout. He made the most sense as the NXT champion's next challenger. It will be a big challenge for the former WWE intercontinental champion to prove himself in a main event.
Result
Crews def. McDonagh by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes Sign the Contract for a Match Next Week
- Javier Bernal told McKenzie Mitchell that he would challenge the best and brightest in NXT but only named injured and suspended talent as potential opponents.
- Melo had a fantastic line, saying that Lee's best was only Melo's start.
- The former T-Bar continued to warn of the justice he would bring to NXT.
Booker T kept order in this contract signing, making sure Wes Lee, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams stayed contained. Even after the contract was signed, he made clear that there would be no action until next week.
The welcome change to this contract signing was how much Booker kept order. He was the first man since William Regal to come off as a complete authority in NXT, and it may be worth considering making him general manager down the line.
Lee and Melo spoke their minds here, hyping a match with good heat. The contest has been a long time coming, and it could very well eclipse anything NXT has done recently in the ring.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
The Dyad (w/ Gacy & Raine) vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (w/ Fallon Henley)
- Jensen was distracted at ringside by Schism, allowing Fowler sent him face first into the announce table with a suicide dive.
- Briggs bounced Reid off the ropes into a clothesline then headed to the top rope for a diving clothesline on Fowler.
Josh Briggs was on a roll in this match, but Kiana James interrupted. She and Fallon Henley fought until James fell into Brooks Jensen's arms. This left Briggs to take a double lung-blower from Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, which got The Dyad another win.
This was a fine but forgettable match that continues both teams down expected paths.
Schism may never live up to the lofty expectations of WWE, but it does feel like something is finally building. Joe Gacy's group is winning consistently. Ava Raine gives them a young star to help mold.
Meanwhile, Briggs and Jensen are stuck in an awkward building feud between Henley and James. While NXT continues to use the women well in terms of TV time, this feud is not working at all so far.
Result
Dyad def. Briggs and Jensen by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Shawn Michaels Announces NXT Iron Survivor Challenge/Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley
- Earlier in the night, Ivy Nile tried to convince The Creed Brothers to focus on Pretty Deadly, but they were more interested in fighting Indus Sher.
- The lights went out early in the match. Afterward, Scrypts left a final message to NXT, promising to appear next week.
Shawn Michaels announced that NXT Deadline would feature a brand new match where five men and women would face off in separate Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The winner would be the one to score the most falls in 25 minutes.
Indi Hartwell showed no remorse in ripping off Tatum Paxley's mask in this bout. She sealed the win with a rolling low drop to the face. Backstage, Roxanne Perez asked why Hartwell was so aggressive, and Hartwell sold her need to be in the Iron Survivor Challenge.
This match was nothing to write home about. It was a complete squash, and Hartwell is still not completely comfort as a dominant heel. She and Paxley struggled to stay on track with one another.
HBK's new match announcement did not spark a ton of excitement. It is a variant of the defunct Scramble Match. The addition of a penalty box makes it even more overly complicated. It will be tough for even seasoned NXT talent to make this work.
Result
Hartwell def. Paxley by pinfall.
Grade
D
Notable Moments