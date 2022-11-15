MLB Free Agency 2022: Aaron Judge, More Decline QO; Joc Pederson Accepts Giants' QO

Set Number: X164211 TK1

The Major League Baseball offseason is in full swing, and with that players have begun making decisions on their contracts for the 2023 campaign.

While Joc Pederson accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, and Martín Pérez accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers, a number of players declined those qualifying offers.

Among those to decline are Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo and Nathan Eovaldi.

However, Rizzo agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal, including a $17 million club option for a third year, to remain with the New York Yankees. In addition, Tyler Anderson declined his qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers to join the Los Angeles Angels on a three-year, $39 million deal.

Judge was always expected to be one of the league's top free agents this winter after a historic season with the Yankees. The 30-year-old hit .311/.425/.686 with 62 home runs and 131 RBI in 157 games. His 62 home runs set the American League record for most homers in a single season.

The Yankees have been clear about their intent to make Judge, who is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in baseball, a competitive offer this offseason after he declined a seven-year, $213.5 million before the 2022 campaign.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner recently told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network that Judge "means a lot" to the franchise and that it will do everything possible to retain him in 2023 and beyond.

Steinbrenner added that if Judge re-signs in the Bronx that the Yankees will consider making him their next captain. He would be the first player to be named captain of the Yankees since Derek Jeter served as captain from 2003 to 2014.

However, there's always the possibility that Judge signs elsewhere, especially if another organization comes through with a more lucrative offer.

Another player that will be highly sought after this winter is Bassitt, who rejected his qualifying offer from the New York Mets.

The Mets will need to cough up a lot of money to keep deGrom in Flushing, so it's very possible that Bassitt signs elsewhere in free agency. The right-hander had a decent 2022 campaign with the Mets, posting a 15-9 record with a 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 30 starts.

Contreras should be one of the top catchers on the market after rejecting his qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cubs, but the club has Yan Gomes and P.J. Higgins to rely on in 2023.

Contreras had a solid 2022 season, hitting .243/.349/.466 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 113 games.

The Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams that could use a catcher in 2023. They should take a look at Contreras, provided the price is right.