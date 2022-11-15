    Bowl Projections 2022: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

    Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured Columnist INovember 15, 2022

    Bowl Projections 2022: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

    0 of 3

      STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 12: Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is lifted by his teammates after scoring during the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 12, 2022 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      In college football, winning has its privileges.

      That idiom bears fruit for the top four teams in the AP Top 25 rankings, as each is undefeated this season.

      That also bodes well for their chances in the College Football Playoff heading into Week 12.

      Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU each have a 10-0 record and are the favorites right now to make the CFP, but that could be tested if the Buckeyes and Wolverines face off Nov. 26 while still unbeaten.

      Whichever team loses that matchup in Columbus could allow a team like No. 5 Tennessee to jump up to the Top Four.

      Teams like LSU, USC, Clemson and Alabama still have a chance to break through as one of the playoff teams if they run the table for the remainder of the year.

      With all of that considered, here's a super early look at one set of College Football Playoff predictions.

    CFP Predictions

    1 of 3

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship Trophy is seen on the field prior to the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
      Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

      College Football Playoff

      Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee

      Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU

      Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Alabama

      Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU

      Cotton Bowl: UCF vs. North Carolina

      Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC

    No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU

    2 of 3

      AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with the team after defeating the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
      Tim Warner/Getty Images

      TCU is having a dream season.

      It's unbeaten and has bested ranked teams like the University of Texas along the way.

      Fans love to see a team like the Horned Frogs defy the system and beat out the top football programs for prosperity.

      They are an excellent story for college football.

      But then there's Ohio State, a tried and true program known for winning and has a rabid fanbase that expects to win. Every year.

      The Buckeyes have lived up to those expectations thus far and don't look to be stopping their winning ways anytime soon.

      They'll no doubt lean on C.J. Stroud to get them over the hump when they face Michigan, and from there, it should be smooth sailing to the playoff.

      If Ohio State does face off against TCU, there'll be all kinds of stories pitting David against Goliath and it'll make for great conversation fodder and an even better game.

      The Buckeyes have scored 50 or more points four times this season, and the Horned Frogs proved that their defense is just as good as their offense in their 17-10 win over the Longhorns last week.

      So get ready, college football fans: This looks like it won't be the typical slate of games come January, and that'd be a good thing.

    Bowl Projections 2022: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee

    3 of 3

      KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrates with Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) and Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers on November 12, 2022, at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      When thinking of the University of Georgia's football team, Muhammad Ali's famous chant comes to mind: "The champ is here!"

      For all of those who thought last year was a fluke, the Bulldogs have put those doubts to rest.

      They are unbeaten and have already clinched the SEC East title, which secures them a SEC Championship Game berth.

      Only two games remain and it's not unreasonable to think they'll take care of business like they did in their blowout 45-19 win against Mississippi State last week.

      Tennessee will likely find its way to this matchup because of a Michigan loss.

      And while that will not sit well with Wolverine fans, the Volunteers have earned a right to be here, especially after their 66-point explosion against Missouri last week.

      Tennessee recently lost to Georgia, so this could be its chance to get a little payback.

      That's a tall order, though, and there's a chance the committee might not want to see that kind of rematch.

      But if the Michigan does lose and the Vols beat South Carolina and Vanderbilt, there's really no solid reason for the committee to deny them.

      From there, it's easy to predict that the Bulldogs would be the favorite.

      But this is college football and anything can happen.

      Don't forget, until recently, no one thought Alabama could be beat.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X