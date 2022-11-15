Bowl Projections 2022: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

Bowl Projections 2022: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12November 15, 2022
In college football, winning has its privileges.
That idiom bears fruit for the top four teams in the AP Top 25 rankings, as each is undefeated this season.
That also bodes well for their chances in the College Football Playoff heading into Week 12.
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU each have a 10-0 record and are the favorites right now to make the CFP, but that could be tested if the Buckeyes and Wolverines face off Nov. 26 while still unbeaten.
Whichever team loses that matchup in Columbus could allow a team like No. 5 Tennessee to jump up to the Top Four.
Teams like LSU, USC, Clemson and Alabama still have a chance to break through as one of the playoff teams if they run the table for the remainder of the year.
With all of that considered, here's a super early look at one set of College Football Playoff predictions.
CFP Predictions
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU
Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Alabama
Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU
Cotton Bowl: UCF vs. North Carolina
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU
TCU is having a dream season.
It's unbeaten and has bested ranked teams like the University of Texas along the way.
Fans love to see a team like the Horned Frogs defy the system and beat out the top football programs for prosperity.
They are an excellent story for college football.
But then there's Ohio State, a tried and true program known for winning and has a rabid fanbase that expects to win. Every year.
The Buckeyes have lived up to those expectations thus far and don't look to be stopping their winning ways anytime soon.
They'll no doubt lean on C.J. Stroud to get them over the hump when they face Michigan, and from there, it should be smooth sailing to the playoff.
If Ohio State does face off against TCU, there'll be all kinds of stories pitting David against Goliath and it'll make for great conversation fodder and an even better game.
The Buckeyes have scored 50 or more points four times this season, and the Horned Frogs proved that their defense is just as good as their offense in their 17-10 win over the Longhorns last week.
So get ready, college football fans: This looks like it won't be the typical slate of games come January, and that'd be a good thing.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee
When thinking of the University of Georgia's football team, Muhammad Ali's famous chant comes to mind: "The champ is here!"
For all of those who thought last year was a fluke, the Bulldogs have put those doubts to rest.
They are unbeaten and have already clinched the SEC East title, which secures them a SEC Championship Game berth.
Only two games remain and it's not unreasonable to think they'll take care of business like they did in their blowout 45-19 win against Mississippi State last week.
Tennessee will likely find its way to this matchup because of a Michigan loss.
And while that will not sit well with Wolverine fans, the Volunteers have earned a right to be here, especially after their 66-point explosion against Missouri last week.
Tennessee recently lost to Georgia, so this could be its chance to get a little payback.
That's a tall order, though, and there's a chance the committee might not want to see that kind of rematch.
But if the Michigan does lose and the Vols beat South Carolina and Vanderbilt, there's really no solid reason for the committee to deny them.
From there, it's easy to predict that the Bulldogs would be the favorite.
But this is college football and anything can happen.
Don't forget, until recently, no one thought Alabama could be beat.