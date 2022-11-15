Bowl Projections 2022: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

0 of 3

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In college football, winning has its privileges.

That idiom bears fruit for the top four teams in the AP Top 25 rankings, as each is undefeated this season.

That also bodes well for their chances in the College Football Playoff heading into Week 12.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU each have a 10-0 record and are the favorites right now to make the CFP, but that could be tested if the Buckeyes and Wolverines face off Nov. 26 while still unbeaten.

Whichever team loses that matchup in Columbus could allow a team like No. 5 Tennessee to jump up to the Top Four.

Teams like LSU, USC, Clemson and Alabama still have a chance to break through as one of the playoff teams if they run the table for the remainder of the year.

With all of that considered, here's a super early look at one set of College Football Playoff predictions.