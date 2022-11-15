Keith Lee and 8 WWE, AEW Tag Team Wrestlers Ready for a Solo Run

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Many talented tag teams populate the current WWE and All Elite Wrestling rosters, but it wouldn't hurt for some of those stars to start branching out into one-on-one competition.

Keith Lee is perhaps the most prominent example of someone who is long overdue for a serious singles run. His tag team alongside Swerve Strickland has been terrific and even earned him a brief run as AEW world tag team champion, but he's barely scratched the surface of what he can do on his own.

WWE's Montez Ford is another singles star waiting to break out. He and Angelo Dawkins have had much success as The Street Profits, but once he's cleared to compete again, he should be given the opportunity to challenge for gold beyond the tag team ranks.

That isn't to say the Profits and Swerve In Our Glory necessarily need to break up, though. It might be commonplace for tag partners to turn on each other before feuding, but remaining aligned while chasing other goals is also a viable option.

The following eight tag team players are ready to show the world what they're capable of in a solo run.