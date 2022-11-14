Caroline O'Connor Named Marlins President; 1st Major Team with Women as President, GM

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Miami Marlins have promoted Caroline O’Connor to president of business operations.

O'Connor is the second woman to serve as president of a Major League Baseball team, following Catie Griggs of the Seattle Mariners, but the Marlins are the first major U.S. sports franchise to have women as both president and general manager.

Miami hired Kim Ng as GM in 2020, and she became the first woman to hold the position in one of the four major sports leagues.

"When I talk to young girls, I really like them to see me in my role because I didn’t feel like I had that role model," O'Connor said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "And I want people to see themselves when they see me and know that it is a possibility."

O'Connor has been with the Marlins since 2017, working as the chief operating officer since 2019.

She is expected to oversee all of the club's business operations, including sales and marketing.

"Her leadership will continue to guide the Marlins organization toward our goal of sustained success while strategizing additional new ventures to grow our business and enhance our brand recognition," owner Bruce Sherman said.

Derek Jeter, who hired O'Connor, stepped down as the organization's CEO in February.

The Marlins will look to O'Connor and Ng to help a team coming off back-to-back losing seasons.