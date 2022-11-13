AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

College football's top teams continued to separate themselves from the pack in the latest Associated Press poll.

Georgia remained No. 1 after a victory at Mississippi State, while each of the Top Five teams had impressive wins. Oregon was the highest-ranked team to fall after a brutal home loss to Washington.

Here is the resulting Top 25 heading into Week 12.

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. UCF

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Florida State

21. Tulane

22. Cincinnati

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. Oregon State

Washington had the biggest win of the week, shocking Oregon with a 37-34 victory in Eugene.

The Huskies trailed late in the fourth quarter until a long Taj Davis touchdown:

On the next drive, the Washington defense forced a turnover on downs that set up the go-ahead field goal. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tallied 408 passing yards and two touchdowns in the upset, helping the Huskies climb from No. 24 to No. 15 in the latest poll.

Oregon likely saw its playoff hopes evaporate in the process, falling from No. 6 to No. 12.

TCU remains in the playoff hunt after sneaking by Texas with a 17-10 win. It was a battle of defenses until a 75-yard Kendre Miller touchdown:

Texas was held to just 199 yards in the loss, scoring a mere three points offensively. Star running back Bijan Robinson had just 29 yards on 12 carries as Texas fell out of the Top 25.

Alabama also had a close road win Saturday, outlasting Ole Miss 30-24. Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes with no interceptions to help the Crimson Tide bounce back from last week's loss against LSU.

LSU, meanwhile, held on for a 13-10 win over Arkansas despite a rough showing from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had just 86 passing yards and an interception.

Georgia didn't have nearly as much trouble in its road game, earning a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Stetson Bennett had three passing touchdowns and a rushing score as the Bulldogs pulled away with a big second half.

Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan also cruised in Week 11, each prevailing by 30-plus points over Indiana and Nebraska, respectively. Both teams improved to 10-0 and seemingly remain on a collision course for their high-profile battle Nov. 26.

Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the year to blow out Missouri 66-24.

It helped prevent too much change in the rankings, but there could be more movement in the coming week with Georgia, USC and Tennessee likely to be tested on the road.