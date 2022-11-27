Ronda Rousey Defeats Shotzi, Retains SmackDown Women's Title at Survivor Series 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey beat Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The champion dominated for most of the match, culminating with a judo throw off the top rope. She finished the job with a Piper's Pit, followed by the armbar to get Shotzi to tapout.

In the wake of Rousey beating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match at the same-titled pay-per-view last month to become a two-time SmackDown women's titleholder, The Baddest Woman on the Planet firmly established herself as a heel.

Rousey defeated Emma in an open challenge to retain the title and aligned herself with fellow Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler to strengthen her status as champion.

While Rousey and Baszler are longtime friends dating back to their time together in UFC, WWE had largely stayed away from presenting them as on-screen allies until the build toward Survivor Series.

Rousey needed an opponent for the PPV, which led to a six-pack challenge being booked for the Nov. 11 episode of SmackDown, featuring Shotzi, Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li.

Shotzi survived a chaotic affair to become No. 1 contender, but she soon learned she may be getting more than she bargained for.

Following her victory, she was confronted backstage by Baszler, who expressed her belief that Rousey would not only win at Survivor Series but also put the challenger on the shelf with an injury.

Shotzi disagreed and insisted she could win before Baszler put her in the Kirifuda Clutch thanks to a distraction from The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Prior to Survivor Series WarGames, Rousey and Shotzi faced each other twice before in televised singles matches, and the former won both of them in quick fashion.

Shotzi has undergone a character and attitude transformation since then, but it still wasn't enough for her to knock off the champ.

