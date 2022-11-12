Rafael Montero, Astros Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $34.5M Contract

Elsa/Getty Images

Relief pitcher Rafael Montero has reportedly agreed to a deal to remain with the Houston Astros in free agency.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Saturday that Montero and the Astros came to terms on a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

The 32-year-old Montero spent parts of the past two seasons in Houston and was a key part of an Astros bullpen that dominated during the 2022 playoffs en route to a World Series championship.

Montero was arguably the Astros' best reliever last season, appearing in a team-high 71 games and going 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73 strikeouts over 68.1 innings.

The eight-year MLB veteran was also strong during the postseason, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 10 appearances.

Montero pitched for the New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners over his first seven seasons and largely struggled, recording an ERA under 4.00 in only one of those seasons.

In 40 appearances for the Mariners during the 2021 season, Montero had a bloated 7.27 ERA, but he got right following a trade to Houston, allowing no earned runs in four appearances to close the year.

Montero finally put together the best full season of his career in 2022, and he was rewarded with a contract that will pay him $11.5 million annually.

On the heels of winning the 2022 World Series, Montero was among the top Astros players to hit free agency, along with starting pitcher Justin Verlander, first baseman Yuli Gurriel and outfielder Michael Brantley.

With Montero returning, Will Smith is the only notable reliever from last season's team who is not under contract with the Astros.

Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Bryan Abreu, Seth Martinez and closer Ryan Pressly are all expected to be back next season barring trades, meaning Houston should have one of the elite bullpens in baseball once again.

The Astros were slated to be one of the top World Series contenders in 2023 regardless of Montero's status, but the return of a bullpen linchpin undoubtedly helps their cause.