Updated Stock Watch on 2022 Year 1 College Football Coaches

Pac-12

Kalen DeBoer, Washington

The Huskies (8-2) have been rolling pretty much the entire season. They started 2022 with four straight wins, taking down No. 11 Michigan State in September. DeBoer took over a decent roster, helping him get early wins in his tenure. After a two-game losing streak, the Huskies have hit their stride. They beat No. 6 Oregon on Saturday to extend their winning streak to four. If DeBoer is able to recruit in line with other coaches in the Pac-12, Washington may compete for conference championships annually.

Stock: Up

Jake Dickert, Washington State

Dickert secured the Washington State head coaching job after Nick Rolovich was relieved of his duties for refusing to comply with a mandate for state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Dickert has led the Cougars to a 6-4 record in his first full season. The positive takeaway is they have lost to the teams they were predicted to lose against, and they've beaten the teams they were favored against. It's going to take time to grow a program like Washington State, but Dickert seems to be headed in the right direction.

Stock: Up

Dan Lanning, Oregon

The Ducks have had just two losing records in the 21st century. They're known as one of the biggest threats to the national title in the west. Oregon is currently second in the Pac-12 with a 6-1 conference record (8-2 overall). The season started off rocky when Lanning had to face the defending champions and his old team in the opener. Following the loss to Georgia in Week 1, the Ducks hadn't lost a game until last weekend against the Huskies. Despite those two losses, Lanning and his coaching staff are definitely on an upward trend with the program.

Stock: Up

Lincoln Riley, USC

The revival of USC is upon us. Riley headed to Southern California with arguably the best transfer class in college football history. The Trojans are first in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 conference record (9-1 overall). Their only loss came to Utah on the road, by one point. They're still a young team that's learning how to play with the expectations on them, but Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams have created something special in Los Angeles. They're going to continue to recruit at a high level, and with Riley's playbook USC can be competing for a national title very soon.

Stock: Up

SEC

Brian Kelly, LSU

After the 2019 national championship, a roller coaster of different coaches and new schemes ensued in Baton Rouge. The Tigers went 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 last season. It looked like LSU was reaching the bottom of the SEC West, but it was still a coveted gig because of its history of great recruiting and homegrown talent. The 2022 season started with a loss to Florida State, resulting in overreactions from fans and the media. Kelly followed that loss winning eight of the next nine games, including triumphs against No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. He's grown LSU into an explosive masterpiece on both sides of the ball.

Stock: Up

Billy Napier, Florida

The Florida Gators have been a very tough team to predict. UF is 6-4 on the season, which is a record most teams would be happy with, but the hype behind quarterback Anthony Richardson has made this season disappointing. Napier hasn't been able to consistently produce, but his saving grade comes from recent recruiting success. The Gators had a talented 2023 recruiting class, but they've been able to snag recruits from in-state rivals, which is a difficult task in a coach's first season. Napier flipped 4-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney from FSU and 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada from Miami. It looks like the puzzle pieces are connecting, but the results haven't been good enough for a "stock up" grade.

Stock: Steady