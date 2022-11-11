X

    Aaron Judge Rumors: 'Industry Sense' Giants Don't Want Heavy Investment in 1 Player

    Adam WellsNovember 11, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees pops out during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    After previously being rumored to be heavily involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, the San Francisco Giants may not be as locked in on the four-time All-Star as expected.

    Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, there is an "industry sense" that Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi would prefer to "spread his dollars around
    and not invest so heavily in one piece" to sign a player who will command what Judge is likely to receive.

