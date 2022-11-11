Aaron Judge Rumors: 'Industry Sense' Giants Don't Want Heavy Investment in 1 Player

Al Bello/Getty Images

After previously being rumored to be heavily involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, the San Francisco Giants may not be as locked in on the four-time All-Star as expected.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, there is an "industry sense" that Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi would prefer to "spread his dollars around

and not invest so heavily in one piece" to sign a player who will command what Judge is likely to receive.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.