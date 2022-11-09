Astros 'In Discussions' with GM James Click About New Contract amid Rumored Tension

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Four days after winning the World Series and amid rumored tension with ownership, James Click could be on the verge of returning to the Houston Astros in 2023.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said he is "in discussions" with Click on a new deal.

In a report on Oct. 2, USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted Click's job security may depend on the Astros winning the World Series because Crane has "never warmed up to him" and has "long questioned whether he’s the right guy" to be general manager.

Following the Astros' 7-0 postseason start ahead of the World Series, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal provided more insight about Crane's reasoning for not being sold on Click as general manager:

"Sources familiar with the Astros’ situation who are not authorized to talk about the team’s operation cite a variety of potential reasons for the uncertainty surrounding Click: Stylistic clashes between the 44-year-old executive and the 68-year-old Crane, disagreements about the size of the baseball operations staff and concern from Click about other voices in the organization influencing the owner."

Click and manager Dusty Baker were hired in 2020 in the wake of Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch being fired as a result of the cheating scandal during the 2017 season.

Baker's original deal with the Astros was for one year with a team option for 2021. He signed a one-year extension for 2022 in November 2021.

The Astros announced on Wednesday that Baker has extended his deal to return next season.

Click has been working without a contract since October 31. The 44-year-old spent 15 seasons working in the Tampa Bay Rays' front office from 2005-19 prior to being hired by the Astros.

In three seasons with Click as general manager, the Astros have made the playoffs three times and reached the World Series in each of the past two seasons, including a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies this year.

Houston's 106 wins in 2022 were the second-most in franchise history (107 in 2019).