Chris Paul Reportedly Plans to Return for Suns vs. Celtics After Heel Injury Recovery

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul will return to the lineup Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Paul, 37, is in his 19th NBA season, in which he has averaged 9.5 points, 9.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Suns.

He's in his third season with the Suns, which have shined with the 12-time All-Star leading the way.

Their first year under Paul's leadership resulted in the team's first Western Conference title in 28 years. Their second season ended with an NBA-best 64-18 regular-season record, although the playoff run ended with an upset defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round.

The third year has gone well, with the team starting 16-8 to lead the Western Conference.

Paul's shot hasn't been falling this year, though, with the Wake Forest product making just 36.8 percent of his shots and 27.3 percent of his three-pointers.

A sore right heel forced Paul out after he played 14 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 7.

Cameron Payne started in the second half of the 76ers game, and Damion Lee also got extra minutes off the bench as well.

With Paul out, Payne was the clear starting point guard, with Lee getting some more work and guard Landry Shamet likely receiving more playing time as well.

Paul's return will be a much-needed boost to the offense, but it would be a surprise to see him get a full workload.