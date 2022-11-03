MLB Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Carlos Correa, Edwin Díaz amid Latest Rumors

MLB Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Carlos Correa, Edwin Díaz amid Latest RumorsNovember 3, 2022
The Major League Baseball offseason will be dominated by the available shortstops on the free-agent market.
Carlos Correa is the prized possession of the shortstop group after he opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins to explore the free-agent market for the second straight offseason.
He could collect a large payday from any World Series contender, even the one that he beat with the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series.
The shortstop carousel will be in focus, but there are other big-name free agents who will garner attention from multiple teams.
The New York Mets are one of the franchises that will hope to hold on to high-profile free agents, one of whom is closer Edwin Díaz.
Díaz will command a ton of money after his stellar 2022 season, but the Mets will prioritize keeping their closer to shore up the back end of their pitching lineup for 2023 and beyond.
Carlos Correa
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Los Angeles Dodgers have interest in signing Carlos Correa in free agency.
"They love everything he brings and thus far don’t seem to have 2017 reservations," Heyman wrote.
The Dodgers could lose their own top-tier shortstop in free agency in Trea Turner. That would leave a large hole in their infield and at the top of their order.
Los Angeles lost Corey Seager in free agency to the Texas Rangers last offseason, and Turner could move back east this offseason as well.
Spending has never been a problem for the Dodgers, and they could use a high-profile shortstop to plug in between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in their lineup. Freeman was their big offseason acquisition last season.
Correa may command the largest deal of any free-agent shortstop because he is two years younger than Turner and one year younger than Dansby Swanson.
A return to Minnesota seems unlikely because of the price and long-term stability that Correa is likely seeking on the open market.
Los Angeles is just one of a few contenders that could make a large splash for Correa. Atlanta could get involved if it loses out on re-signing Swanson.
The Dodgers may be the best option for Correa because of their willingness to spend in previous seasons and their desire to get back to the World Series. Their intention to return to the Fall Classic with a loaded lineup could be the point that drives both parties to a long-term relationship.
Prediction: Correa signs with Dodgers
Edwin Díaz
According to SNY's Andy Martino, the New York Mets are prioritizing Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo among their internal free agents.
Díaz is coming off an electric 32-save season in which he lowered his ERA from 3.45 to 1.31 and increased his strikeout total from 89 to 118.
The closer will be coveted by other contenders, but it would be wise of the Mets to re-sign him before he reaches negotiations with others.
There is no guarantee that the Mets will re-sign Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt, but they can at least solidify one piece of their pitching staff by retaining Díaz's services.
Díaz would have many other suitors if he reached the open market, but the Mets can't afford to lose multiple top arms in both facets of the pitching staff if they want to remain competitive within the National League East.
New York needs the best of the best at most positions to keep up with Atlanta and Philadelphia, and losing Díaz may be the difference between winning and losing a handful of games throughout the regular season in a tight division.
The Mets have to make plenty of other difficult decisions with their starters, but the call to keep Díaz should be the easiest one to make this offseason.
Prediction: Díaz re-signs with Mets