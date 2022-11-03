MLB Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Carlos Correa, Edwin Díaz amid Latest Rumors

0 of 2

David Berding/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball offseason will be dominated by the available shortstops on the free-agent market.

Carlos Correa is the prized possession of the shortstop group after he opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins to explore the free-agent market for the second straight offseason.

He could collect a large payday from any World Series contender, even the one that he beat with the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series.

The shortstop carousel will be in focus, but there are other big-name free agents who will garner attention from multiple teams.

The New York Mets are one of the franchises that will hope to hold on to high-profile free agents, one of whom is closer Edwin Díaz.

Díaz will command a ton of money after his stellar 2022 season, but the Mets will prioritize keeping their closer to shore up the back end of their pitching lineup for 2023 and beyond.