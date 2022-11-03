Kentucky Recruit Robert Dillingham Leaving Donda Academy for Overtime Elite

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham, one of the top players in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, is leaving Donda Academy and signing with the Overtime Elite league.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic first reported the news and said Dillingham will maintain his college eligibility.

Donda Academy principal Jason Angell announced last week it was planning to shut down for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year following antisemitic remarks by rapper Kanye West, who founded the school earlier this year. That decision was reversed hours later.

Dillingham is a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He received interest from several high-profile college programs before he committed to UK in June.

The 6'2", 165-pound point guard is a high-volume player who's showcased a tremendous flair with the ball in his hands, and he's started to develop a reliable outside shot that solidified him as a top-tier college prospect.

His stock took off after he helped lead Team USA to a gold medal in the 2021 FIBA U-16 Americas Championship. He was named MVP of the tournament after averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.5 rebounds in six games.

Now he'll head to Overtime Elite, a professional league aimed at players aged 16-20 that's emerging as a collegiate alternative for prospects awaiting NBA draft eligibility.

Dillingham, 17, will keep his "priority focused" on playing for Kentucky next season despite the switch from traditional high school ball to OTE, per 247Sports' Travis Branham.

"I couldn't be more excited to join OTE," Dillingham said. "The team and resources they offer are amazing, and this is an incredible opportunity to continue to develop my game and take it to the next level, while competing against elite talent."

Tim Fuller, OTE's vice president of recruiting and player personnel, celebrated the dynamic guard's arrival.

"We are excited to recruit Rob Dillingham to our league," Fuller said. "He brings an elite knack for scoring and an infectious passion for the game. His shiftiness and incredible speed with the ball make him slithery agile with the ball in his hands."

OTE made headlines earlier this week when it announced a three-year streaming agreement with Amazon Prime Video.

That'll make it easier for Kentucky fans to keep tabs on Dillingham while awaiting his arrival on the Wildcats roster for the 2023-24 campaign.