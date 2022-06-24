5-Star PG Robert Dillingham Commits to Kentucky After Decommitting from NC State

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Class of 2023 5-star point guard Robert Dillingham committed to Kentucky on Friday, per Joe Tipton of On3.

Dillingham had originally verbally committed to NC State in December, but he announced March 19 that he was reopening his recruitment.

A 6'2" dynamo out of Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, Dillingham is ranked as the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the nation by 247Sports' composite rankings. He's a skilled scorer who has the ability to attack the basket off the dribble and also knock down the step-back jumper.

According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Jerry Meyer, Dillingham is a "highly confident sharpshooter from deep. Has a deft hop-back jumper going to his right. Pulls up with effectiveness in the mid-range going either direction. Loves to shoot a runner going left when can't get to the rim. Slick ball-handler and crafty finisher."

Dillingham impressed at the 2021 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 assists over 20.3 minutes in the six games of the tournament while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc.

While the North Carolina native is known for his offensive prowess, he will likely be subjected to defensive woes in college because of his 165-pound frame. It's likely that he will look to pack on some pounds before he steps on campus for Kentucky.

Dillingham's commitment gives Kentucky head coach John Calipari his second 5-star recruit in the 2023 class, joining combo guard Reed Sheppard. It can be expected that more highly-touted recruits will be joining Dillingham and Sheppard in Lexington as well.