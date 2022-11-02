Overtime Elite, Amazon Agree to Media Rights Contract to Broadcast Games, TV Series

Steve Bell/Getty Images

Fledgling basketball league Overtime Elite has struck a media rights deal with Amazon for the next three years.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the agreement will see Amazon Prime Video live-stream 20 Overtime Elite games in each of the next three seasons, plus a season-long unscripted series will be created for Amazon and begin airing in the middle of next year.

Additionally, Amazon now has a stake in Overtime Elite, as it made a monetary investment in the league independent of the media rights deal.

Overtime Elite is an Atlanta-based league that launched last year and is serving as an alternative for talented high school players on their path to the NBA.

Rather than playing collegiately, overseas or in the NBA G League, prospects can play and get paid in the six-team Overtime Elite league in preparation for their next step professionally.

The deal with Amazon will see one-third of Overtime Elite's yearly games streamed on the platform, while the other two-thirds will stream elsewhere.

In addition to giving Overtime Elite more exposure than ever before, the deal also expands Amazon's sports coverage, which already included agreements with the NFL and MLB.

The partnership will also give fans the chance to see a pair of potential NBA lottery picks play this season in the form of twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson.

The 6'7" guards are both expected to be first-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft, and Vorkunov noted that Amen could potentially go as high as No. 2 overall behind only Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

Despite still being in its early stages, Overtime Elite has already thrived thanks to the desire of basketball fans to see up-and-coming stars before they become household names.

Now, with the Amazon deal in place, Overtime Elite games will be far easier to consume, and the league's top players will be far more familiar to the viewing audience once they reach the NBA.