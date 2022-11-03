Astros' Dusty Baker Says Cristian Javier 'Was Electric' in Combined No-Hitter

Al Bello/Getty Images

Cristian Javier was just what the Houston Astros needed Wednesday.

After Lance McCullers Jr. allowed five home runs in Tuesday's loss in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, Javier turned in a brilliant performance while spearheading a combined no-hitter in Houston's 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Wednesday's Game 4.

"He was electric," manager Dusty Baker told reporters. "Calm and cool."

There was no shortage of pressure as the right-hander took the ball with the American League representatives facing a 2-1 deficit in the series and two more games on the road, but he turned in a masterpiece.

Javier struck out nine and walked two in six hitless innings of scoreless work. Baker decided to pull him after 97 pitches, and the bullpen combination of Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly finished the job.

It was a dramatic turnaround after the Phillies seemingly destroyed everything McCullers threw in Game 3.

Thanks to the pitching performance, the Astros handed Philadelphia its first home loss of the playoffs and silenced the raucous crowd of nearly 46,000 for at least a night. Thursday's Game 5 is now a critical swing contest before the series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 and, if necessary, the decisive Game 7.

Javier figures to see the mound again if the series stretches the distance, given how well he has pitched in these playoffs.

He gave up one earned run and allowed just two hits in 6.2 combined innings in his previous two postseason appearances against the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

He may be overshadowed by Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez in the Houston rotation, but nobody is pitching better than the 25-year-old after his latest outing.

He struck out five in a row at one point during the middle portion of the contest and consistently induced weak contact when the Phillies did find a way to put the ball in play.

Baker recognized the importance of Javier's showing and had nothing but praise for the pitcher in the aftermath.