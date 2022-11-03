Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: 'I Really Don't Give a S--t' About Being No-Hit in Game 4

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were on the wrong side of history after the Houston Astros' combined no-hitter in Wednesday's 5-0 World Series Game 4 loss.

After the game, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber told reporters the players are not concerned about their place in history, and they're already putting the disappointing showing behind them.

"I really don't give a s--t. Nope. Move on to tomorrow," Schwarber said. "We'll be in the history books, I guess."

The Phillies had an offensive outburst in Tuesday's Game 3 victory, hitting five home runs off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. on their way to a 7-0 win.

Wednesday's game was the complete opposite, as Philadelphia's batters were shut down by Houston right-hander Cristian Javier, who threw six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts. Astros relievers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly completed the historic pitching performance.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola fell apart in the fifth inning when he allowed three consecutive singles to load the bases. José Alvarado entered the game in relief and hit Yordan Alvarez with his first pitch. He then gave up a two-run double to Astros star Alex Bregman. Houston wound up scoring two more runs before the inning ended.

In their first home loss of the 2022 postseason, the Phillies managed just three baserunners the entire game. They struck out 14 times and failed to capitalize off the momentum from Tuesday's big win.

Philadelphia had the opportunity to take a 3-1 series advantage, but instead, it is now tied 2-2, with the series guaranteed to return to Houston for at least one more game.

While Schwarber might have been peeved while speaking to reporters, he has the right attitude of quickly moving on from Wednesday's loss. The Phillies will have to refocus for Thursday's Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.