    Twitter Stunned By Phillies' Silent Bats in Game 4 Loss vs. Astros

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros pitches to Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The magic of baseball is things can drastically change in the span of a single day.

    In the Philadelphia Phillies' case, that magic turned into a nightmare Wednesday.

    The National League champions put on an absolute show by launching five home runs off Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Then they were completely flummoxed by Cristian Javier and didn't record a single hit a mere 24 hours later in a 5-0 loss in Game 4.

    Houston tied the series at two apiece with the combined no-hitter and handed the Phillies their first home loss in eight games at Citizens Bank Park in these playoffs.

    Javier was brilliant while striking out nine in six hitless innings of work. While he may have been given the chance to chase a no-hitter in the regular season, he handed the ball to a bullpen trio of Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly that was ready to slam the door shut and finish the task.

    Social media had no shortage of reactions to quite the turnabout for Philadelphia's offense:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    THE ASTROS HAVE NO-HIT THE PHILLIES 😱<br><br>THE WORLD SERIES IS TIED 2-2 ⭐️ <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/pXDMqE1QSp">pic.twitter.com/pXDMqE1QSp</a>

    OptaSTATS @OptaSTATS

    The Phillies are the first team in MLB history to hit 5+ HR one game and then get no-hit the next (regular season or postseason).

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    THERE IT IS! THE ASTROS HAVE MADE HISTORY! ✍️ <a href="https://t.co/emn3eEIcyz">pic.twitter.com/emn3eEIcyz</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Cristian Javier has silenced the Phillies' bats tonight <a href="https://t.co/SR5OG78HH8">pic.twitter.com/SR5OG78HH8</a>

    Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

    Lance McCullers Jr. throws 5 pitches and whether he was tipping or not, the Phillies were ready to destroy any of them<br><br>Cristian Javier throws 2 pitches and the Phillies do not appear to have a chance

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    you go from one game everything you hit is a home run to the next game you don’t get even one single hit the whole game being a phillies fan must be a wild as hell experience lol

    Andrew Simon @AndrewSimonMLB

    Expected batting averages of the balls put in play vs. Javier so far:<br><br>.090<br>.070<br>.030<br>.030<br>.010<br>.000<br><br>LOL

    Emma Baccellieri @emmabaccellieri

    Babe, you haven't touched your special Schwarberfest hoagie from Wawa, what's wrong <a href="https://t.co/oLpbCli6Oj">https://t.co/oLpbCli6Oj</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    I hate to do this, but it’s <a href="https://twitter.com/Wawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wawa</a>’s fault <a href="https://t.co/GrwaH5OqCt">https://t.co/GrwaH5OqCt</a>

    Will Bunch @Will_Bunch

    Getting no hit after every sportswriter and fan anointed them a "team of destiny" would be the most Phillies thing ever <a href="https://t.co/XpgUCWJM2t">https://t.co/XpgUCWJM2t</a>

    Stephanie Apstein @stephapstein

    Gonna walk into the crowd, ask a bunch of Phillies fans, "How exciting was it to see a no-hitter in a playoff game?" and get murdered.

    SB Nation @SBNation

    Tough night for the Phillies <a href="https://t.co/kyJLqFd75Y">pic.twitter.com/kyJLqFd75Y</a>

    Devan Fink @DevanFink

    Cristian Javier is putting on a clinic. The Phillies have only put 6 balls in play, with exit velocities of: 99.5, 89.1, 86.7, 64.0, 62.7, 54.9. The highest xBA on any Philly batted ball: .090.

    Steve Lindsay @SteveLindsayCBS

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@phillies</a> offense tonight. <a href="https://t.co/I6IE6KE3T3">pic.twitter.com/I6IE6KE3T3</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Cristian Javier<br><br>• signed for $10,000 as international free agent<br>• started season in Astros bullpen<br>• earned spot in starting rotation<br>• started combined no-hitter<br>against Yankees in June<br>• 6 no-hit innings in Game 4 of the World Series <a href="https://t.co/X2t1SxNBjC">pic.twitter.com/X2t1SxNBjC</a>

    Brendan Quinn @BFQuinn

    Buy a hit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/phils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#phils</a> <a href="https://t.co/kcPUa4ON2g">https://t.co/kcPUa4ON2g</a>

    Sporting News MLB @sn_mlb

    THREE OUTS AWAY FROM A WORLD SERIES NO-HITTER <a href="https://t.co/SQFswunJSD">pic.twitter.com/SQFswunJSD</a>

    ByMattMartell @ByMattMartell

    Bunt for a hit against the shift to break up a combined no-hitter, you cowards!

    Some no-hit efforts have incredible defensive plays and lucky breaks for pitchers, but that was far from the case for Javier. He breezed through Philadelphia's red-hot lineup by striking out five in a row in the fourth and fifth innings and inducing weak and non-threatening contact when the home team finally did get the bat on the ball.

    It was the type of showing the Phillies were hoping to get from Aaron Nola, but the right-hander failed to bounce back from his poor showing in Game 1. He escaped multiple early jams, but his momentum ended in the five-run fifth when he left with the bases loaded and nobody out and was charged with three earned runs when Jose Alvarado struggled in relief.

    Yet the pitching won't matter for Philadelphia if the offense can't get a hit again in Thursday's Game 5.

