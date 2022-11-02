Bryce Harper 'the Most Underpaid $330 Million Man Alive,' Phillies Owner Says

Al Bello/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton believes Bryce Harper is worth every penny of his 13-year, $330 million contract.

"He's the most underpaid $330 million man alive," Middleton said of Harper, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "He really is. What he's doing is unbelievable. He’s a special player. A very special player.

"He's showing everybody what he is this postseason. He's a multi-generational talent. He's doing everything he can to help us get that World Series trophy."

Harper's two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning kicked off the scoring in Tuesday's 7-0 win for the Phillies in Game 3, giving the team a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Over 14 playoff games, Harper is hitting .382 with six home runs and a 1.232 OPS. He was named NLCS MVP after hitting .400 (8-for-20) with two home runs in five games.

It's helped bring the Phillies two wins away from their first title since 2008.

There had been criticism surrounding Harper in his first few years in Philadelphia, with the team failing to reach the postseason despite spending big in free agency. It only got louder when the Washington Nationals won the title in 2019, the first year after letting the outfielder leave in free agency.

Harper still came through with an outstanding 2021 season individually, winning the NL MVP award with a .309 average and 35 home runs.

With the latest postseason run, the 30-year-old has become a legend in Philadelphia.

There are still nine more years remaining on Harper's contract, but there doesn't seem to be any regrets about the high-priced deal.